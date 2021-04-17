Bulawayo giants Highlanders have announced their final squad for tomorrow’s Uhuru Cup final against Dynamos.
The two giants lock horns at the National Sports Stadium, in a clash which will usher-in the resumption of football after a year long Covid-19 enforced break.
Here is confirmed Bosso final squad;
Ariel Sibanda, Reward Muza, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha, Andrew Mbeba, Ray Lunga,
Chrispen Ncube, Mbongeni,Winston Mhango,Devine, Joel Ngodzo, Adrian Silla, Andrew Tandi, Pritchard Mpelele, Bukhosi Sibanda, Makaruse, Lynnoth Chikuhwa, Keith Mavhunga.