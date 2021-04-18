The game between Dynamos and Highlanders will be broadcast live on ZBC TV this afternoon.

The encounter will happen at the National Sports Stadium in Harare behind closed doors.

ZBC TV confirmed their position and also revealed that their radio stations – Radio Zimbabwe and Classic 263 will cover the match.

Streaming services are also available through ZBC Facebook page.

