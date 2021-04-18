Dynamos clinched the 2021 Independence Cup trophy after beating Highlanders 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The match, which marked the return of domestic football in the country after a year due Covid-19 pandemic, was played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare behind closed doors.

Both teams started well, maintaining possession, but it was the Glamour Boys who drew first blood to secure an early lead courtesy of Trevor Mavhunga’s long range strike.

Bosso sought for an early response in the following moments but were continuously restricted at bay. Keith Mavhunga, however, got the first meaningful chance at goal for the side on minute 13 but the youngster’s long range effort was punched away by goalkeeper Timone Mvula.

Tshilamoya came knocking again a few minutes later but Ray Lunga lost his footing inside the box.

Dynamos sought to ease the pressure on the 20th minute when Shadreck Nyahwa’s through ball to King Nadolo caught Higlanders’ backline off guard, which then forced Sibanda to come off his line and intercept the dangerous pass.

The action quickly swung to the other side, and it was Mavunga who almost restored parity on the half hour, only for his shot from an acute angle to be parried away by the keeper.

While Bosso continued to dominate the possession, Sibanda almost conceded another goal on the stroke of half-time when he gave away the ball inside his box to Albert Eonde before making a quick recovery.

Nonetheless, the Glamour Boys doubled the lead five minutes into the second half after Peter Muduhwa converted into his own net following a poor communication with the keeper

The introduction of Joel Ngodzo and Adrian Silla brought little impact in the Bosso’s attack who were continously restricted by a high Dynamos back line.

Their only meaningful chance in the second half, however, came later in the game when Ngodzo’s turn and shoot got a finger tip touch from Mvula to give the ball a slight deflection on its way to hit the post.

The scoreline remained unchanged at full-time as Dynamos won the trophy for a record nineth time.