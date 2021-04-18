Highlanders have announced their starting XIs for the 2021 Independence Cup final against Dynamos.

Bosso named a line-up with a few new signings that include defender Crispen Ncube.

The likes of Joel Ngodzo, Lynnoth Chikuhwa and Pritchard Mphelele are all on the bench.

Kick-off is at 3 pm and the match will be broadcast live on ZBC TV.

Here is Bosso’ starting XI.

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, C. Ncube, M. Ndlovu, P. Muduwa, A. Mbeba, N. Masuku, W. Mhango, D. Mhindiriri, R. Lunga, G. Makaruse, K. Mavunga.