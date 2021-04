Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat says playing for Zimbabwe is the proudest thing about being Zimbabwean.

The 30-year-old, together with Knowledge Musona, are arguably the most adored national team players currently, due to their exploits in gold and green in respective careers spanning over a decade.

Billiat, reacting to Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence celebrations, says representing Zimbabwe is something he is very proud of.

“Representing my country is the proudest moment of me being Zimbabwean… Happy Independence to my beloved country! Be safe during this pandemic. God will always Bless us! 🙏🏿,” the dimunitive winger said on Twitter.