After Tottenham announced the sacking of coach Jose Mourinho, reports have quickly linked the gaffer’s axing to the European Super League.

The Portuguese was relieved of his duties just hours after Spurs had confirmed that they have joined the newly formed competition.

The club didn’t explain why they fired their coach, with the chairman, Daniel Levy, only saying that: “things have not worked as we both had envisaged”.

And this led to rumours that Mourinho was shown the exit door after he had refused to take players onto training ground in protest against the club’s Super League decision.

However, it has been revealed that his axing has nothing to do with those alleged developments, and it was just a decision based on a poor domestic campaign and failure in the Europa League.

José Mourinho sacking is not linked to Super League… and he’s never refused to take training today. He’s been fired because of results and no nothing else. ⚪️🚫 #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

The 58-year old’s last game in charge was on Friday evening when Tottenham played out to a 2-2 draw away against Everton which left the team in 7th place, 5 points away from the top 4 and 24 points adrift of log-leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, 29-year old Ryan Mason will take over as caretaker manager alongside Chris Powell.