Zimbabwean players abroad were in action for their respective sides, here is how they fared.

Teenage Hadebe scored his first ever goal for Yeni Malatyaspor, in their 1-0 win over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig. The former Kaizer Chiefs man’s 64th minute header was the difference between the two sides.

Also on the scoresheet was Admiral Muskwe for Wycombe Wanderers in the English Championship. The deadlocked striker, who is on loan at Adams Park from the Leicester City developmental side, scored his third goal of the current campaign against Swansea City, a minute into the second half.

His side raced to a 2-0 second half lead but conceded two late goals to draw the game.

Marshall Munetsi played in central defence for Stade de Reims and helped them keep a clean sheet, a goalless draw with Metz.

Knowledge Musona started for KAS Euoen in their 3-2 win away at Cahreleroi. The captain was later replaced in th second half.

Alec Mudimu was an unused substitute for relegation-threatened Ankaraspor in their 2-1 win over Umraniye in the Turkish TFF1.