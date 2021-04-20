Admiral Muskwe has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week following his performance over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Warriors striker scored early into the second half as Wycombe Wanderers drew 2-2 away at Swansea City on Saturday.

The goal was his third since his arrival at the club in January on a six-month loan from Leicester City.

Wanderers are bottom of the table on 34 points – nine points away from safety with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, another Warriors player, Teenage Hadebe was also voted among the best performers in the Super Lig Mathday 35 which was played over the weekend.

The Zimbabwe defender scored his first ever goal for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-0 win over Alanyaspor on Saturday.

He played the entire minutes of the game, heading home the match winner in the 64th minute.