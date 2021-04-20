Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli have reportedly resigned from their respective positions after the backlash over the European Super League.

Juve and United were among the twelve teams that signed for the league over the weekend.

But after some core member clubs were forced to pull out due to worldwide protests, the proposed European Super League is now set to be called off, with the bosses of Juventus and Manchester United stepping down from their positions.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting has been called this evening, with the involved clubs discussing the idea of disbanding the league.

English Premier League sides Chelsea and Man City were the first to pull out of the competition.