Washington Arubi delivered a man-of-the-match performance to help his side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, progress through to the Nedbank final.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper managed to keep a clean sheet during the regulation time of the semifinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

He then saved Hlompho Kekana’s kock in the penalty shootout to secure a victory for his team.