Washington Arubi delivered a man-of-the-match performance to help his side, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, progress through to the Nedbank final.
The Zimbabwean goalkeeper managed to keep a clean sheet during the regulation time of the semifinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns.
He then saved Hlompho Kekana’s kock in the penalty shootout to secure a victory for his team.
Washington Arubi was in fine form against Sundowns as his heroics sealed TTM's spot in the #NedbankCup2021 final.
