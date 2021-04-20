The future of Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is once again shrouded in uncertainty after the expiration of his loan spell at KAS Eupen.

Musona (30), made a dream come true move to RSC Anderlecht in 2018 but things did not go well there for the soft-spoken Aces Youth Academy graduate, who was frozen out of the first team by three different coaches.

He would join Eupen on a six month loan deal in January 2020. Musona impressed at Team Panda and the agreement between Andelecht and Eupen was reached for him to be loaned for another season.

That loan spell came to an end over the weekend, when the curtain came down on the 2020/21 Belgian Pro League with Eupen registering a 3-2 victory away at Charleroi.

The Warriors skipper was an important member of the Benat San Jose-coached side, and it remains to be seen whether another loan spell will be agreed or the move will be made permanent.

Musona has reiterated on several occasions, his desire to stay at Eupen.