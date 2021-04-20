Golden Arrows have reportedly moved to secure the future of Knox Mutizwa after initiating discussions for a new contract.

The Zimbabwean’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this campaign.

And according to Soccer Laduma, Arrows want to avoid losing key players ahead of the new season and have started efforts to retain some of them, including the 27-year old.

However, it remains unclear if Mutizwa will accept the new contract offer following reports that he is wanted elsewhere in the South African Premier Soccer League.

The striker is said to be among the shortlisted players wanted by Kaizer Chiefs when their transfer ban comes to an end in August.

Meanwhile, fellow countryman Divine Lunga has also been linked with an exit with Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly interested in snapping him up in the next transfer window.