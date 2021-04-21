Stade de Reims defender Wout Faes has lauded  teammate Marshall Munetsi’s versatility, describing the Zimbabwe international as a magnificent player.

Munetsi’s versatility allows him to play in holding midfield as well as in central defence, two positions the Mabvuku-bred star is very comfortable in.

In the last two league games he has played well in defence, a development hailed by Faes.

“For a group he is a magnificent player! He has versatility and is able to adjust in positions the coaches require him to fit in and above all, he does it well, ” said the Belgian ahead of Reims’ Ligue 1 clash with Marseille.

