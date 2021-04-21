Black Rhinos Queens will represent Zimbabwe in the inaugural COSAFA Women’s Champions League.

The competition will serve as a qualifier for the first ever CAF Women’s Champions League that is scheduled to take place in late 2021.

Eight teams will take part in the tournament and will be split into two groups of four, playing a minimum of three games.

The top two in each pool will advance to the semifinals.

The venue and dates for the Women’s Champions League are set to be finalised soon once discussions have been completed with all stakeholders, but it will be played in either June or August.

The eight confirmed teams are:

Prisons XI (Botswana)

Manzini Wanderers LFC (Eswatini)

Lesotho Defense Force (Lesotho)

Costa Do Sol (Mozambique)

Tura Magic FC (Namibia)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC (South Africa)

Green Buffaloes Women FC (Zambia)

Black Rhino Queens FC (Zimbabwe)