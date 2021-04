Sudanese giants Al Hilai have offloaded Zimbabwe international Last Jesi, just seven months after he joined them.

The deadlocked midfielder joined Al Hilai from Manica Diamonds in September last year for a reported $65 000 and signed a three-year deal.

He has however fallen the packing order in Rogério Micale’ side and consequently offloaded.

Reports from Sudan suggest his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

