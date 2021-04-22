Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi is still hopeful of bouncing back in the Warriors fold as he has ‘unfinished business’ with the national team.

The 35-year-old former Dynamos and Lancashire Steel goalkeeper has been impressive for DStv Premiership side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

This publication has been following Arubi’s progress keenly this season, even before the heroic show he put on to single-handendly propel TTM to the Nedbank Cup final at the expense of in-form Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sekuru Gudo, as he is fondly-known locally, said he still aspire to keep goal for the national team, having last done so in an AFCON qualifier against Guinea at Rufaro Stadium in 2015.gue

“Playing for the national team is an honour for every player, so I am always available for my national team,” he was quoted as saying by NewsDay. “It is good that people are beginning to recognise my efforts. I am going to keep working hard, waiting for my call-up. I still have unfinished business with the Warriors,” he added. Arubi has been instrumental in TTM’s quest for survival this season, keeping a total of five clean sheets in the league.