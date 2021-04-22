Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova made his SuperSport United debut in their 0-1 loss to Golden Arrows at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium yesterday.

The big former Dynamos shot-stopper joined Matsatsantsa from relegated Polokwane City at the beginning of the current campaign but is an understudy to captain and Bafana Bafana international Ronwen Williams.

In Williams’ absence due to injury, Chigova was between the sticks for the Pretoria-based side, which stretched its winless run to seven games courtesy of the defeat.

Ndunduzo Sibiya’s solitary first half strike was the difference between the two sides.