The South African Football Association (SAFA) has shortlisted five candidates for the post of the head coach of their senior men’s national team.

The FA is searching for a replacement for Molefi Ntseki who was sacked last month for failing to qualify to the rescheduled 2021 Afcon Qualifiers.

Over 200 coaches applied for the job and according to TimesLive, Frenchman Herve Renard, Portuguese national Carlos Queiroz and Belgian Hugo Broos are among the shortlisted candidates.

Local trainers like Pitso Mosimane, Gavin Hunt, Manqoba Mngqithi and Eric Tinkler have also been linked with the job but SAFA is said to be interested in a foreign coach.

This has left Queiroz, who has coached Bafana before between 2000 and 2002, as the favourite to replace Ntseki.

The technical committee has held a couple of meetings and the new coach will be named on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana will start their qualifiers against Zimbabwe on June 8 before hosting Ghana the following week.