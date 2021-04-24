Zimbabwe international Ovidy Karuru scored his 7th goal of the 2020/21 season in all competitions for Black Leopards, in their 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on Saturday.

The lanky midfielder restored parity for the relegation-threatened Limpopo-based side, responding quickly to a rebound after fellow countryman George Chigova, in goal for United, had parried the ball back into play.

Matsatsantsa had taken the lead int the 18th minute through Sipho Mbule before Karuru equalised ten minutes later.

This was midfielder’s 5th league goal of the current campaign, but he does have two goals in the Nedbank Cup, taking his tally for the season in all competitions to seven.

The result sees Kaitano Tembo’s woes continuing- their winless run extends to eight games, a position which might pile more pressure for the Zimbabwean coach.