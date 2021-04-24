Former Warriors defender Ocean Mushure has won his first silverware in Zambia after helping his Lusaka Dynamos side win the 2021 ABSA Cup.

Dynamos beat the defending champions, Zesco United, 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless at full-time.

The 35-year old left-back started and played the entire match but missed his kick in the shootout. Nonetheless, his team managed to recover and grabbed the victory.

The triumph gave the Lusaka-based outfit its first trophy in thirteen years and Mushure’s first medal since arriving in Zambia in 2017.

Fellow countryman Tafadzwa Rusike also featured in the cup final, coming in as a 37th-minute substitute, and he, too, missed his penalty in the shootout.