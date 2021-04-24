Kalisto Pasuwa is keeping his hopes for a third consecutive championship in the Malawi Super League intact after guiding Nyasa Big Bullets into the second position with a 2-1 victory over CIVO United on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean, who has won the league title in the last two seasons, has overseen his team closing the gap at the top of the table.

Bullets’ latest victory displaced CIVO United in second place and put them three points behind leaders Silver Strikers after twelve games.

Pasuwa’s charges have now gone for ten successive games without a loss, picking twenty-four points from a possible thirty.

However, Nyasa Big Bullets have some tricky ties coming up in the following rounds rivals when his side faces rivals Be Forward Wanderers next Saturday before a top-of-the-table clash with Silver Strikers a week later.