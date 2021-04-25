Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is expected to return to Zimbabwe this week after spending some time on holiday in his native home, Croatia.

Logarusic left the country soon after guiding the national team in the Afcon Qualifiers and secured a place at the finals scheduled for Cameroon in January.

The gaffer is expected to arrive in the country on Saturday and starts preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers coming up in June.

“The coach Loga (Logarusic) should be back in Harare on May 1. He was on a short break,” ZIFA technical director Wilson Mutekede confirmed to the Sunday Mail.

Zimbabwe, who are in Group G, will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign at home against South Africa between the 5th and 8th of June before travelling to Ethiopia a few days later.