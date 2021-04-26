Al Ahly have confirmed that Pitso Mosimane will remain their coach, dismissing reports linking the gaffer with a return to South Africa.

Mosimane is said to be among the shortlisted candidates for the post of head coach of Bafana Bafana.

But according to the Egyptian side’s director of football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz, they haven’t received any formal communication from SAFA regarding the coach’s future with the national team.

“Al Ahly haven’t received anything official regarding Pitso Mosimane,” Abdel-Hafiz was quoted as saying by Kingfut.

“Mosimane has settled his future and confirmed that he will continue with Al Ahly in the upcoming period.”

The other candidates vying for the Bafana Bafana post are Frenchman Herve Renard, Portuguese national Carlos Queiroz and Belgian Hugo Broos.

Gavin Hunt, Manqoba Mngqithi, Benni McCarthy and Eric Tinkler have also been linked with the job but SAFA is said to be interested in a foreign coach.