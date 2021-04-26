Ghana Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has revealed that the country’s national soccer team, the Black Stars, need a US$25 million budget for the upcoming AFCON finals and World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars qualified for the continental showpiece in Cameroon as winners of Group C while they are in Group G in the road to Qatar, alongside Zimbabwe, South Africa and Ethiopia.

Usiff said the country’s sports ministry has to raise $25 million for both campaigns.

“We have set a $25 million budget. It is the dream of the nation to win the Africa Cup of Nations again in Cameroon next year, and to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

“These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines,” he said at a breakfast meeting between Corporate Ghana and the Chief Executive Officers from state institutions, today.

