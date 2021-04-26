Tanzania-based striker Prince Dube continued with his fine form after scoring an outrageous goal which secured a 1-0 victory for Azam against Yanga on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean was in the first XI and struck home in the 86th-minute from some 35-yards out. The goal is Dube’s 12th this season, and he currently leads the scoring chart.

Utility player Bruce Kangwa also started for Azam while Never Tigere was on the bench.

In the South African DSTV Premiership, Ovidy Karuru returned to the scoresheet after netting his 7th goal of the 2020/21 season in all competitions for Black Leopards in the 1-1 draw against SuperSport United.

The midfielder responded quickly to a rebound after fellow countryman George Chigova, in goal for United, had parried the ball back into play.

SuperSport’s Kudakwashe Mahachi also featured in the game, playing as a left-back in the absence of Onismor Bhasera who was not used by coach Kaitano Tembo. Evans Rusike started on the bench and only appeared for eight minutes.

TTM goalkeeper Washington Arubi had a contrasting encounter from his previous outing after conceding three goals against Cape Town City. Team-mate Farai also started and played the entire match.

AmaZulu duo of Butholezwi Ncube and Talent Chawapiwa came on as late substitutes in their team’s 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy while Knox Mutizwa was the only Zimbabwean who featured for Golden Arrows as Danny Phiri and Divine Lunga missed the goalless draw against Chippa United.

Still in the DSTV Premiership, Khama Billiat picked another injury in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 win over his former side Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 30-year-old, who recently recovered from a leg fracture he suffered in January, was substituted at the break and left the stadium on crutches. He joins Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja on the list of injured players.

In Zambia, Ocean Mushure won his first silverware with Lusaka Dynamos after helping the side beat Zesco United 3-1 on penalties to clinch the 2021 ABSA Cup.

The 35-year old left-back started and played the entire match but missed his kick in the shootout.

Fellow countryman and Zesco midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike also featured in the cup final, coming in as a 37th-minute substitute, and he, too, missed his penalty in the shootout.