Minerva Risk Advisors have become the latest Zimbabwean company to strike a sponsorship deal with La Liga team Real Betis.

Minerva joins Doves Zimbabwe as a regional sponsor in Africa for the club.

The two companies will have their brands advertised in the stadium during Betis’ matches and on social media.

Speaking on the deal, the Spanish side’s general business manager, Ramón Alarcón, said: “We are pleased for this union with Minerva.

“This company shares many values with Real Betis and is perfect to propel our presence in Zimbabwe and Africa.”

Betis first took its brand in the country last year when they opened an international academy in Harare.

The academy also has a satellite branch in Bulawayo.

Minerva’s Managing Director, Lydia Tanyanyiwa, said the partnership is an exciting opportunity for the business and the country.

“We support the initiative Real Betis has taken in Zimbabwe through their Academy which will see football development starting from a young age,” she said.

“With their global expertise, local young talent will be nurtured in accordance with international standards.

“We are excited about this partnership opportunity and look forward to being seen on the international stage.”