Alvin Zhakata is one individual who might convince you that football originated from Zimbabwe if you are not careful. That is just how passionate the daredevil Warriors fan is about both the country and the beautiful game.

By Lawrence Mangenje

Yesterday, he triggered debate on social media by suggesting that legendary former national team skipper Peter ‘The Flying Elephant’ Ndlovu should, just like Allan Shearer and Thierry Henry, should be inducted into the Premier League hall of fame.

“First African to play in the English Premier League . We are going to vote for him to be inducted into the Premier League Hall Of Fame. Yes we will,” said on microblogging site Twitter. Ndlovu made a historic move from Bulawayo giants Highlanders to Coventry City in August 1992 for a reported transfer fee of £10 000 at just 18 years of age.

History was made when the skinny former Mzilikazi High School student came off the bench in Coventry’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, in so doing becoming the first African player to feature in the English top-flight.

The Zimbabwean star would, a month later, propel Bobby Gould’s charges to an impressive win away at Arsenal, his second goal in the 2-1 win subjecting the Gunners to their first loss at home in over a year.

Peter also famously netted a hattrick against Liverpool at Anfield and it took 14 years for an opposition player to do the same at the iconic venue, when Arsenal’s Andrey Arrshavin did so in April 2019 and shattered the The Reds’ title hopes.

I’m not sure if understand the word legend from the same definitional view point as others, but Ndlovu should be up there when icons of the English top-flight are mentioned.

Whether or not he also should be inducted into the hall of fame, as Aluvah suggests, is simply something which can be discussed over drinks when government relaxes lockdown measures on bars and night clubs.