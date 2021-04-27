Teko Modise says it’s sad to see Khama Billiat picking another injury at the time he is trying to reach his full potential.

Billiat suffered an ankle knock during Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. The setback came a few weeks after he recovered from a leg fracture which kept him out for three months since January.

Speaking on SuperSport TV, as cited by Goal, Modise explained how Khama’s absence will weigh heavy on Chiefs squad if the midfielder is confined on the sidelines for a long period.

”It’s sad to see a player of his quality come from an injury, and get [another injury], knowing exactly that the team needs him so much,” Modise, who is now retired from playing football, said in his role as a SuperSport TV analyst.

“And I think when he is on the pitch, there’s that level of energy within the Kaizer Chiefs team.

“Because one, so much attention comes to [Billiat], it frees other players as well. Two, he shares the responsibility with [Samir] Nurkovic and [Leonardo] Castro and Lebogang Manyama.

“His understanding with Lebo Manyama as well, he brings a different dimension into the Kaizer Chiefs side and I’m sure Gavin Hunt is very disappointed.”