Khama Billiat has undergone a scan after picking an injury during Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

The winger received a knock around the ankle and had to leave the pitch on half-time. This happened just weeks after he had recovered from a leg fracture he sustained in January.

According to the player’s agent, Godfrey Bakasa, the scan results were expected to be released on Wednesday.

“I’ve been talking to him, he is in pain,” Bakasa told H-Metro. “The injury is on the same place as last time.

“We are hopeful that it’s not that bad and we are waiting for scan results set to be out later today (Wednesday). His club doctors are handling the issue so they will tell him the impact of the injury and for how long he will be out.”