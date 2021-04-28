Pressure continues to mount on Zimbabwean tactician Kaitano Tembo after SuperSport United’s 1-1 stalemate with Swallows in the DStv Premiership yesterday.

Sipho Mbule’s second half leveler rescued a point for struggling Matsatsantsa, whose winless run in the league now stretches to nine games.

The last time the Pretoria-based side were victorious in the South African top-tier was when the beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 2-0 on January 24.

United’s woes have put Tembo under the microscope, with the former Warriors and Dynamos defender’s future a subject of debate in and outside the club.

The club’s hierarchy has reportedly started the process of identifying possible replacements should the need to relieve Tembo of his duties arise.

Tembo took over from Erik Tinkler three years ago after being assistant for a long time and has lead the club to MTN 8 glory.

