Admiral Muskwe has been shortlisted for Wycombe Wanderers’ 2020/21 Goal of the Season award.

The Zimbabwean striker, who is on loan from Leicester City, is among the six nominees vying for the gong with his goal against Swansea this month.

He netted a long-range shot just moments into the second half to open the scoring in the game at Liberty Stadium. The match ended 2-2 after two late strikes from the hosts.

Your Goal of the Season shortlist is live!#Chairboys pic.twitter.com/s9cHOJNAXi — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) April 27, 2021

Muskwe has also qualified for the Player of the Season award after featuring for more than ten games.

To vote for the 22-year old in the Goal of the Season category, visit www.wycombewanderers.co.uk/news/2021/april/who-gets-your-vote-for-goal-of-the-season.

To vote for him for the Player of the Season award, visit www.wycombewanderers.co.uk/news/2021/april/vote-for-your-202021-supporters-player-of-the-season.

The voting for both awards closes on Thursday, May 6.