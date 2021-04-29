The Warriors technical team, led by coach Zdravko Logarusic, has set the date when they will announce the provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa before traveling to Ethiopia during the June international break between the 5th and 14th of the month.

The games will mark the beginning of the Warriors’ Group G qualifying campaign.

Speaking to the Chronicle, national team manager Wellington Mpandare said a press conference will be called next week where the team will be announced.

“Preparations for the World Cup qualifiers are already in motion, and when coach Logarusic arrives on May 3, we will call a press conference sometime next week to announce the provisional squad,” said Mpandare.

Meanwhile, Logarusic had left the country soon after guiding the Warriors in the Afcon Qualifiers to spend some time on holiday in his native home, Croatia.