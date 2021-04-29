Chelsea are reportedly targeting re-signing Romelu Lukaku after accepting defeat in the Erling Haaland transfer pursuit.

The Blues have been chasing Haaland ahead of the next transfer window but face strong competition from several rivals across Europe including Real Madrid and Manchester City.

And according to UK newspaper, The Sun, Chelsea now believe they won’t stand a chance and they have identified Lukaku to lead the team’s attack next season.

The report further claims that the club is ready to splash £90million-plus in re-signing the striker as both Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham have failed to impress coach Thomas Tuchel.

The 27-year-old initially joined Chelsea from Anderlecht for £18m in 2011 but made only 15 first-team appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge and was sold to Everton for £28m in 2014.

He has scored 27 goals for Inter this term and is considered mentally strong enough to handle leading the line for a club like Chelsea next season.