The Zimbabwe Football Association has advised its stakeholders to disregard the posts being shared on its official Facebook page after hackers took over.

The FA’s social media page, with 36,000 followers, was hacked this week and had its name changed to Zimbabwe Football.

Unrelated football content has been posted and until Thursday evening, the page was no longer available.

In a statement, Zifa said: “Our Facebook page has been hacked and our administrators have no control over what is being posted on the page as of 29 April 2021.

“Some may have noticed that the page’s name had been changed from Zimbabwe Football Association to just Zimbabwe Football. That was the hackers’ first action when they commenced the takeover process.”

ZIFA has already created a new Facebook handle named @footballzim.

“We urge all our stakeholders who were following our Facebook page for football content to unfollow the page named Zimbabwe Football and follow our new one, Zimbabwe Football Association,” the statement added.