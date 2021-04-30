Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League following a draw done on Friday.

The encounter will see Mosimane facing his former side which he coached before moving to Egypt last year.

The first leg will be played in Cairo, Egypt between 14-16 May before travelling to Pretoria for the return leg scheduled for 21-23 May.

Other quarterfinal matches include Kaizer Chiefs clashing against Simba SC of Tanzania and all-North African encounters between Wydad AC vs MC Alger and ES Tunis vs CR Belouizdad.

The winners of Al Ahly and Sundowns will face the winners of Belouizdad and Esperance, while the victors between Chiefs and Simba will face either MC Alger or Wydad in the semifinals.