The country’s domestic league, the Premier Soccer League, will finally resume in July.

Football in the country has been placed on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis since March last year.

The top-flight clubs in the country met in Harare on Friday and agreed that the league roars into life on 17 July.

There will be a curtain raiser cup tournament which will kick off on May 15.

A sponsor of the league will be revealed next week.

