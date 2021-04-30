Jose Mourinho has found two new jobs following his sacking as the coach of Tottenham two weeks ago.

The Portuguese gaffer, who was dismissed just 17 months into his Spurs spell, has joined UK radio station talkSPORT as a pundit for this year’s Euros.

He will also write columns for The Sun, Times and Sunday Times newspapers.

Mourinho’s radio gig was confirmed on Friday by the station.

He said: “talkSPORT is the fan’s station and I can’t wait to join in. The Euros will be a fantastic tournament and talkSPORT will capture all the excitement for fans. In my discussions with the team, I can feel their excitement for the Euros. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

It’s not Mourinho’s first foray into punditry, having enjoyed a spell with Sky Sports before being appointed by Tottenham.