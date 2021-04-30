The Warriors technical team has approached Kaizer Chiefs over Khama Billiat’s availability for selection in the national team squad for the next World Cup Qualifiers.

The winger picked a knock on his leg this week which could rule him out for some time. The injury occurred on the same area he suffered bone fracture in January and had to spend three months on the sidelines.

Speaking to the NewsDay, Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare said they are concerned about Billiat’s continued absence due to injury and they have asked Chiefs to update them on the star’s condition and progress ahead of the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa before traveling to Ethiopia a few days later during the June international break between the 5th and 14th of the month.

Mpandare said: “It is sad for the Warriors considering that he (Billiat) has been a key figure in the national team and he missed the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers due to injury. As the technical team, we are worried, but we have requested the Kaizer Chiefs doctor to send us his (Billiat’s) medical report so we see how we take it from there. We gather he is going to undergo a scan.

“Anyone would have wanted Billiat to be part of the Warriors’ squad for the World Cup qualifiers, but these things do happen. It’s part of the game. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope he would have fully recovered for the qualifiers.”