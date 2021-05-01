The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has confirmed the dates for this year’s senior men COSAFA Cup tournament.

The competition will be played from 2-17 July in South Africa to mark its return after it was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors, who are the record six-time winners, are set to feature in the tournament after they had been banned in the cancelled previous edition. The suspension resulted after the nation failed to honour an agreement to host the 2019 COSAFA Cup.

Zifa pulled out of holding the competition in the last-minute after the government had refused to help them in hosting the event.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition will give coach Zdravko Logarusic another platform to prepare for the 2021 AFCON to be held in Cameroon in January next year.

The COSAFA Cup is happening during the season break and most players based in South Africa and Europe will be available to feature in a few games.