Lionel Messi has reportedly accepted a pay cut in his new deal with Barcelona on the condition that the club uses the cash saving to invest heavily in strengthening the squad.

Messi’s future has been shrouded in uncertainty for months as his current deal is expiring at the end of the season. He requested to leave in August and big-spending teams like PSG and Manchester City quickly showed interest in snapping up the forward.

But according to Eurosport, the Argentine now wants to remain at Barca and talks are set to begin soon after a financial review by new club president Joan Laporta.

The president has already informed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner that they will have to negotiate a pay cut in the new contract if they are to sign new top players like Erling Haaland.

Messi is said to be willing to do that as he wants the team to be in a position to challenge for the Champions League next season.

Haaland is known to be a top target of the LaLiga giants in the coming transfer window and Borussia Dortmund want a fee north of £150m (US$207).