Kudakwashe Mahachi returned to the scoresheet on Saturday but his effort was not enough to end SuperSport United’s winless streak.

United drew 1-1 against Baroka to register their tenth consecutive match without picking maximum points.

Mahachi opened the scoring early in the game with a low-drive in the seventh-minute. The Zimbabwean winger, who played as a left-back, had last scored in March, and the goal is his second this season.

Matsatsantsa’s lead was cancelled out in the last quarter of the tie when Sipho Mbule deflected a shot into his net.

Zimbabwean forward Evans Rusike also featured in the match, and created a couple chances along the way. He was subbed off in the 88th minute when he made way for fellow countryman Onismor Bhasera.

Goalkeeper George Chigova was not in the squad after failing to recover on time before the match.

On the Baroka side, Elvis Chipepeze sat out on the bench as Oscarine Masuluke started in goals.

Meanwhile, the outcome has further put pressure on coach Kaitano Tembo whose future has been a subject of speculation in recent weeks.

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews recently backed the gaffer and assured his job is safe but the need for positive results is now weighing heavy on the Zimbabwean.

The team remains in the sixth position with 38 points.