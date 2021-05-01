Stade de Reims coach David Guion has delivered a positive update on Marshall Munetsi who picked an injury last week.

The 24-year old sustained a tendonitis (inflammation of a tendon) ahead of his team’s 3-1 loss against Marseille in the previous weekend. He had been included in the matchday squad for that game but withdrew and watched from the stands.

According to Guion, Munetsi has started training, but he remains a doubt to start on Sunday against Nimes.

“Munetsi’s tendonitis is a lot less painful,” the gaffer told reporters on Friday ahead of their trip. “He has resumed training.”

The update comes as good news to the Warriors technical as they prepare for the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in June

Munetsi is one of the key figures in the national team and has featured regularly in the past games.

His presence will be of prime importance when Zimbabwe play South Africa and Ethiopia in the June qualifiers.