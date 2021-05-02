Reports emerging from South Africa indicate that the country’s football governing body SAFA, have settled for high-flying AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy as the next Bafana Bafana coach.

The Bafana coach post has been vacant since Molefi Ntseki was sacked for failing to guide the team to AFCON.

SAFA had revealed they would name Ntseki’s replacement last week but made a dramatic u-turn and postponed the announcement.

According to City Press, a publication in the Rainbow Nation however, SAFA will name the former Porto striker, who is also the country’s all time leading goalscorer, as the next Bafana coach.

He will be assisted by another Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvete, who is also his assistant at Usuthu.

McCarthy has been impressive since taking over at AmaZulu. His charges are currently on a 16-game unbeaten run and yesterday’s 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in the Durban derby saw them leapfrog Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the DStv Premiership.

