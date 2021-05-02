Marshall Munetsi has been named in the Stade de Reims starting XI against Nimes this afternoon after recovering from an injury.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was sidelined for just over a week after sustaining a tendonitis (inflammation of a tendon) ahead of his team’s 3-1 loss against Marseille in the previous weekend.

He had been included in the matchday squad for that game but withdrew and watched from the stands.

Munetsi was initially ruled out in today’s game after feeling a little painful on his return to training a few days ago.

But he has passed a late fitness test and will start as a central defender.

Kick-off for the match is at 3 pm CAT.

Here is the lineup:

Un coup d'👀 sur les 11 Rémois qui porteront les couleurs stadistes contre le @nimesolympique cet après-midi 🔜#NOSDR #GoSDR pic.twitter.com/YKmLgmWwI4 — Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) May 2, 2021