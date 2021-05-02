There will be no major changes in the Warriors’ squad for the next World Cup Qualifiers, team manager Wellington Mpandare has revealed.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa in their opening Group G match before travelling to Ethiopia a few days later during the June international break.

Speaking to The Standard, Mpandare said they have already started sending invitations to players that have been selected by the technical team for the games.

Brendan Golloway, who is a former England youth international, has been included in the squad after he recently secured his Zimbabwean passport.

“Preparations for the World Cup qualifiers started soon after the Zambia match, and we have already sent invitations to the players that the coach wants for the upcoming matches,” the manager said.

“It’s predominantly the familiar faces except for Galloway, who recently got his Zimbabwean passport and there won’t be any new faces.”

Other Europe-based players, who missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia in March due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, have also been included in the Warriors selection.

Mpandare added: “When we played Algeria last year, Fifa ordered clubs to release players for the matches and this year they gave the clubs the power to hold on to players, but it was for those particular matches.

“And for the upcoming matches Fifa hasn’t said anything, but we are confident that they would want all the players to take part in the World Cup qualifiers. And this time around it will be the off-season, so we don’t see any challenges arising.”

The Warriors squad will be announced anytime soon when coach Zdravko Logarusic returns to Zimbabwe from his native Croatia.

The gaffer, who was expected in the country yesterday, is now scheduled to arrive on May 11 to begin World Cup preparations in earnest.