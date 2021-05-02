The game between Manchester United and Liverpool has been postponed after hundreds of angry Manchester United fans invaded the Old Trafford pitch and broke several cameras.

The fans are protesting against the club’s American owners, the Glazer family following their involvement in the controversial European Super League.

Manchester United fans are next level, this is crazy.pic.twitter.com/0Mc0ho26sC — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) May 2, 2021

Both teams have been held back at their team hotel by the police, while match referee Michael Oliver has been turned away from the ground.

Manchester United have now released a statement confirming the game has been postponed.

“Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” said United.

“Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.”

