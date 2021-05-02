The Zimbabwean duo of midfielder Ovidy Karuru and goalkeeper Washington Arubi is facing a huge possibility of playing in the National First Division next season, unless a miraculous escape occurs.

Karuru and Arubi are on the ranks of Limpopo sides Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila respectively.

The two sides, who clashed yesterday with Leopards emerging victorious 2-1 in what was more of a relegation battle than a Limpopo battle, occupy 15th and 16th respectively on the log standings.

Karuru and company are more likely to face the chop though; they are bottom of the table with a paltry 18 points from 25 matches. The possibility of relegation has however resulted in the Masvingo-born Warriors star delaying to sign a new contract.

Arubi’s TTM are just above Leopards in 15th position with 22 points, though they have two games in hand.

Four rounds of fixtures remain in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership.