The Zimbabwe Football Association has revealed that it has dropped the plans to arrange a friendly match for the Warriors to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia in June.

There was a proposal to have the national team play a warm-up game when the fifteen-day international break commences on May 31.

But after the technical team looked into the Warriors’ schedule, they have admitted the period is still short to squeeze a third and have now decided to drop the plans for the friendly.

ZIFA’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the development on Monday.

“ZIFA is saddled with preparation for the World cup qualifiers due in June 2021 against South Africa and Ethiopia as well as Senior Women matches pencilled for later this year.

“In the same token, ZIFA wishes to inform the nation that it has dropped any plans for a Warriors friendly match on the advice and request of the technical team which feels that the period between the beginning of the international break and the World Cup qualifiers is not enough.

“The Association is now firmly laying the ground work for football resumption and has quietly invested a lot towards grassroots, youth and women’s football in 2021 and beyond, details of which shall be announced soon.”