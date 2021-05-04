Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that Warriors star Khama Billiat has started running, a sign that his injury might not be as worse as it looked.

The 30-year-old Aces Youth Academy graduate was kicked by Sundowns’ Andile Jali during Amakhosi’s DStv Premiership clash with the Brazilians two weeks ago and needed clutches to walk out of the stadium.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt revealed after his side’s loss to Chippa United that the pint-sized Zimbabwean winger would be out for ‘a number of games’ as he had been kicked on the same spot which had kept him out since January.

Delivering an update on players’ injuries ahead of today’s rescheduled league game against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday, Amakhosi, on their Twitter handle, said Billiat is off the clutches and has started running.

Billiat’s road to recovery will be closely-monitored by Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic. The Croat could not have the Mufakose-bred winger for the decisive Botswana and Zambia AFCON qualifiers due to injury and desperately needs him to be fit for the impending World Cup qualifier against South Africa next month.

Related