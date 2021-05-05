The eyes of the football world are today firmly on Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Real Madrid in the second UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The winner of tonight’s clash will face Manchester City, who beat PSG last night, in the final in Instabul.

Here is how the two teams line up, for the 21:00 kick off;

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz; Timo Werner.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius